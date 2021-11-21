Will Arizona State or Oregon State come out victorious when the two Pac-12 programs face each other on Saturday in college football?

The penultimate week of the Pac-12 regular season sees the conference's two division leaders face each other in No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 Utah. With one first-place team guaranteed to lose this weekend, can a second-place team seize the opportunity? Both second-place teams meet Saturday as well, with Arizona State visiting Oregon State.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Sun Devils come into this game off two straight wins over USC and Washington. They're now 7–3 on the year and 5–2 in conference play. That puts them just one game back of 6–1 Utah.

Arizona State has gotten to this point by being arguably the best defensive team in the Pac-12. Through 10 games, Herm Edwards's squad has allowed a conference-low 322.5 yards and 21.2 points per game. Last week, the Sun Devils held Washington to just 266 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is 6–4 and 4–3 in conference play. The Beavers are two games back of in-state rival Oregon, with a matchup against the Ducks coming next week.

The Beavers are winning games with a high-powered offense that is averaging a conference-best 444.6 yards per game this season. Most of that has been generated by the nation's seventh-best rushing offense which is averaging 228.7 yards per game on the ground. Redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor leads the conference with 105 rushing yards per game.

Who will come away with the edge on Saturday? Catch the game starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

