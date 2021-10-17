    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State meets Utah in a matchup that will hand one of those programs its first loss in Pac-12 competition.
    Author:

    Just a few weeks into conference play, the Pac-12 has shown plenty of parity. Only two of the teams in the conference have yet to lose a conference game: No. 18 Arizona State and Utah. Those two teams meet on Saturday, with the inside track to the conference title game potentially on the line.

    How to Watch: Arizona State vs. Utah

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona State enters this game 5-1 on the season, with conference wins over Stanford, UCLA and Colorado. Their lone loss was to a ranked BYU team early in the season.

    Utah also fell to BYU in mid-September, followed by an overtime loss against No. 24 San Diego State. Since then, the Utes have had back-to-back wins over Washington State and USC, bringing their season record to 3-2.

    In the win against the Trojans last week, sophomore quarterback Cameron Rising completed 22-of-28 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. That performance earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

    Arizona State was featured in the conference's weekly honors as well. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Tyler Johnson had two sacks against Stanford and was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week. He has five total sacks on the season.

    This will be the 32nd meeting between Arizona State and Utah in football. The Sun Devils have a commanding 22-9 lead in the series; although Utah has won three of the last five games, including a 21-3 win in the most recent matchup in 2019.

    Saturday's kickoff from Sun Devil Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET. 

