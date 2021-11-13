Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    When Arizona State visits Washington on Saturday, the Sun Devils will be looking for their first season with five conference wins under head coach Herm Edwards.
    Author:

    Last week, Arizona State won big at home, 31-16 over the USC Trojans. With that win, the Sun Devils are now 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. A over Washington on Saturday would give the program its first season with five-plus wins in the conference since hiring Herm Edwards as head coach in 2017. 

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    The star of that win last week was redshirt senior running back Rachaad White, who ran for 202 yards on 28 carries and found the end zone three times. That performance earned White Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. 

    On the other side will be a Washington team that made things tough for No. 5 Oregon last week in a 26-16 loss. The Huskies held the Ducks under 100 passing yards (98) and kept things close until the final moments. Before that game, Washington had pulled off back-to-back wins, holding its opponent to under 20 points in each win.

    This will be the 38th all-time meeting between Washington and Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won four of the last six, but the Huskies grabbed a 27-20 victory last time out in Seattle—their 17th win in the series.

