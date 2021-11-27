How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State

The in-state and intraconference rivalry between Arizona and Arizona State will play out on the field Saturday.

Arizona is 1–10 on the season and 1–4 in its last five weeks entering Saturday's rivalry game against Arizona State.

In their last five contests, the Wildcats lost to Washington 21–16, USC 41–34, Utah 38–29 and Washington State 44–18. Their only win of the season came 10–3 against California.

How to Watch Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: PAC-12 Arizona

You can live stream Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In-state rival Arizona State is 7–4 on the season and 2–3 in its last five games. The Sun Devils lost to Utah and Washington State in back-to-back weeks, then won two in a row against USC and Washington. In their most recent game, they lost to Oregon State 24–10.

Jayden Daniels leads the Sun Devils in passing with 2,135 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. Rachaad White leads the team in rushing with 161 rushes for 908 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is averaging an above-average 5.6 yards per carry.

Will Plummer is the Wildcats' best player. Plummer averages 142.2 yards per game with five touchdowns and eight interceptions. His favorite target is Stanley Berryhill III, who had 74 receptions for 656 yards and a touchdown.

The projected final score to this game is 36–16.5 in favor of Arizona State. The spread is minus-19.5. The Over/Under for this game is 52.5 total points.

Regional restrictions may apply.