Arizona searches for its first win of the year when it hosts Washington on Friday night in the desert.

Washington heads south to Arizona looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it takes on the struggling Wildcats. The Huskies have dropped two close games in a row to UCLA and Oregon State.

How to Watch Washington at Arizona:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The losses dropped their Pac-12 record to 1-2, as they beat Cal earlier in overtime. Washington hasn't had the season it was expecting when the year started but still has time to turn things around.

The Huskies hope that starts when they visit winless Arizona on Friday night. The Wildcats will welcome Washington to Tucson desperate for a win.

Arizona has had its troubles this year as it tries and rebuild toward its past success. The Wildcats have struggled offensively this year. They have not scored over 19 points in any game this year.

They're looking for anything to go right and a trip from Washington might help. The Huskies have played well at times but have proven to be susceptible to an upset loss and will need to make sure they don't overlook the Wildcats on Friday night.