A win away from bowl eligibility, Washington State will look to punch its ticket to the college football postseason on Saturday against Arizona.

With two games to go in the regular season, Washington State needs just one win for bowl eligibility. The Cougars made five straight bowls from 2015-2019. After not taking part in postseason play last year they are looking to get back into contention.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Before they play the Apple Cup to finish up the season, the Cougars will host Arizona in their final home game of the year. The Wildcats come in playing their best football of the season , following up their first win of the year with a competitive game against No. 24 Utah.

Washington State enters this game with the second-best passing offense in the Pac-12, averaging 261.4 yards per game through the air. That includes two of the conference's most productive receivers, with Calvin Jackson Jr. averaging 75.4 yards per game (second-most in the Pac-12) and Travell Harris averaging 63.8 (fourth-most). Harris is also tied for the conference lead with seven touchdowns.

This will be the 45th all-time meeting between Washington State and Arizona, with the Wildcats holding a 27-17 advantage in the series. However, the Cougars have won three of the last four matchups, including a 69-28 victory in the last game in 2018.

Will the Cougars make it four wins in five years and reach bowl eligibility? Or will Arizona grab its second win in three weeks?

