Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans linebacker Raymond Scott (18) and defensive lineman Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (47) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes match up when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State and Arizona Stats

The Sun Devils score 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats give up.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

The Wildcats have averaged 4.1 fewer points per game this year (17.4) than the Sun Devils have allowed (21.5).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,135 passing yards (194.1 ypg), completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 581 yards (52.8 ypg) on 109 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Rachaad White's team-high 902 rushing yards (82.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 425 yards (38.6 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 463 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges' 20 catches are good enough for 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer has 1,276 passing yards (116.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 81 times for 354 yards (32.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has 289 receiving yards (26.3 per game) on 30 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 267 rushing yards (24.3 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 656 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) have come on 74 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has collected 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 11/13/2021 Washington W 35-30 Away 11/20/2021 Oregon State L 24-10 Away 11/27/2021 Arizona - Home

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Cal W 10-3 Home 11/13/2021 Utah L 38-29 Home 11/19/2021 Washington State L 44-18 Away 11/27/2021 Arizona State - Away

