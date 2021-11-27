Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 foes match up when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State and Arizona Stats
- The Sun Devils score 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats give up.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
- The Wildcats have averaged 4.1 fewer points per game this year (17.4) than the Sun Devils have allowed (21.5).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,135 passing yards (194.1 ypg), completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 581 yards (52.8 ypg) on 109 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Rachaad White's team-high 902 rushing yards (82.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 425 yards (38.6 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.
- Ricky Pearsall's 463 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Curtis Hodges' 20 catches are good enough for 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Will Plummer has 1,276 passing yards (116.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 81 times for 354 yards (32.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has 289 receiving yards (26.3 per game) on 30 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 267 rushing yards (24.3 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns.
- Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 656 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) have come on 74 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tayvian Cunningham has collected 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
Arizona State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
USC
W 31-16
Home
11/13/2021
Washington
W 35-30
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon State
L 24-10
Away
11/27/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Arizona Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Cal
W 10-3
Home
11/13/2021
Utah
L 38-29
Home
11/19/2021
Washington State
L 44-18
Away
11/27/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
