Arizona vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) breaks away against the Oregon State Beavers during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cal vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Cal -9 49

Cal and Arizona Stats

The Golden Bears rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (31.8).

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

The Golden Bears have allowed their opponents to score 23.8 points per game, 7.0 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has been a dual threat to lead Cal in both passing and rushing. He has 1,979 passing yards (247.4 ypg), completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 376 yards (47.0 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Damien Moore has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 502 yards (62.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has recorded 388 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes this year.

Kekoa Crawford has hauled in 23 receptions for 352 yards (44.0 ypg) this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer has 706 passing yards (88.3 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Drake Anderson's team-high 246 rushing yards (30.8 per game) have come on 66 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 212 yards (26.5 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 17 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's team-leading 500 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has caught 18 passes for 299 yards (37.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brian Casteel's 29 receptions are good enough for 268 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.