How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era in Arizona begins with this Saturday's Spring Game. The Wildcats are looking to build towards their first winning season since 2017.

After a few rough seasons, Arizona football seems primed to turn the corner. In 2022, the program begins its second season under head coach Jedd Fisch. Fisch will oversee his second spring game with the team this Saturday.

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game today:

Game Date: Apr 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the biggest issues for Arizona was inconsistent quarterback play. That shouldn't be as much of a problem this year with the arrival of Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura. In his sophomore year with the Cougars in 2021, de Laura completed 63.4% of his 361 pass attempts for 2,802 yards with 23 touchdowns in 12 games. He added another three touchdowns on the ground. Saturday will be the first time Arizona fans get to see de Laura in a Wildcat uniform.

De Laura will be throwing to a wide receiver core in transition. Last year's leading receiver, Stanley Berryhill III, made the jump to the NFL. Entering the picture is UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing, who caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Arizona also added four-star receiver recruit Tetarioa McMillan.

Things are also changing on defense. Former defensive coordinator Don Brown left to take the head coaching job as UMass over the offseason. In his place, Fisch added Johnny Nansen to the staff, who was most recently a defensive line coach at UCLA.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
