    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch USC vs. Arizona

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    USC and Arizona Stats

    • The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).
    • The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 14.3, is 13.6 fewer than the 27.9 the Trojans have given up per game.
    • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis has 1,818 passing yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 54 carries for 202 yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Drake London's team-leading 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) have come on 79 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Tahj Washington has put together a 309-yard season so far (44.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.
    • Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions for 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Drake Anderson has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brian Casteel has put together a 223-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Tayvian Cunningham's 15 catches have netted him 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    USC Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Colorado

    W 37-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Utah

    L 42-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 31-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    Arizona Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    UCLA

    L 34-16

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Colorado

    L 34-0

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Washington

    L 21-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Arizona at USC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
