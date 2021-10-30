Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

USC and Arizona Stats

The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 14.3, is 13.6 fewer than the 27.9 the Trojans have given up per game.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has 1,818 passing yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 54 carries for 202 yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Drake London's team-leading 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) have come on 79 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has put together a 309-yard season so far (44.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions for 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Drake Anderson has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.

Brian Casteel has put together a 223-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.

Tayvian Cunningham's 15 catches have netted him 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Colorado W 37-14 Away 10/9/2021 Utah L 42-26 Home 10/23/2021 Notre Dame L 31-16 Away 10/30/2021 Arizona - Home 11/6/2021 Arizona State - Away 11/13/2021 Cal - Away 11/20/2021 UCLA - Home

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 UCLA L 34-16 Home 10/16/2021 Colorado L 34-0 Away 10/22/2021 Washington L 21-16 Home 10/30/2021 USC - Away 11/6/2021 Cal - Home 11/13/2021 Utah - Home 11/19/2021 Washington State - Away

