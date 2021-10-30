Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
USC and Arizona Stats
- The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 14.3, is 13.6 fewer than the 27.9 the Trojans have given up per game.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
USC Players to Watch
- Kedon Slovis has 1,818 passing yards (259.7 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 557 yards (79.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 54 carries for 202 yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Drake London's team-leading 1,003 receiving yards (143.3 yards per game) have come on 79 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Tahj Washington has put together a 309-yard season so far (44.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.
- Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions for 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Gunner Cruz has thrown for 536 yards (76.6 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Drake Anderson has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (34.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 185 yards (26.4 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching 16 passes for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stanley Berryhill III's 465 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with one touchdown.
- Brian Casteel has put together a 223-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.
- Tayvian Cunningham's 15 catches have netted him 183 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
USC Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Colorado
W 37-14
Away
10/9/2021
Utah
L 42-26
Home
10/23/2021
Notre Dame
L 31-16
Away
10/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/20/2021
UCLA
-
Home
Arizona Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
UCLA
L 34-16
Home
10/16/2021
Colorado
L 34-0
Away
10/22/2021
Washington
L 21-16
Home
10/30/2021
USC
-
Away
11/6/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/13/2021
Utah
-
Home
11/19/2021
Washington State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Arizona at USC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)