The Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 team when they go to the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Betting Information for Utah vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Utah -24 54

Utah and Arizona Stats

The Utes put up 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats surrender (28.6).

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

The Utes have allowed their opponents to score 23.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the 16.0 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Utes' takeaways (12).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has thrown for 1,458 yards (162.0 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 299 rushing yards (33.2 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 122 times for 742 yards (82.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.

This season Micah Bernard has collected 394 yards (43.8 per game) on 63 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 151 yards (16.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Devaughn Vele's 318 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has racked up 312 receiving yards (34.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes this year.

Brant Kuithe has hauled in 31 receptions for 304 yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer has 835 passing yards (92.8 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 72 times for 265 yards (29.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has racked up 76 carries for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 154 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 299-yard season so far (33.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Brian Casteel's 29 receptions have netted him 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

