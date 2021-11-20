Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Stevie Rocker Jr. (23) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Washington State and Arizona Stats

The Cougars average 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (29.5).

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Cougars have allowed their opponents an average of 26.0 points per game this season, 8.7 more than the 17.3 the Wildcats have put on the board per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 2,253 passing yards (225.3 ypg) on 180-of-287 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 612 yards (61.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 85 carries for 416 yards (41.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 754 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with five touchdowns.

Travell Harris has put together a 683-yard season so far (68.3 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 62 passes.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 33 catches have turned into 383 yards (38.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer leads Arizona with 1,054 passing yards (105.4 ypg) on 103-of-185 passing with three touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Drake Anderson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 267 yards (26.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 251 yards (25.1 per game) on 79 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill III's 595 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 299-yard season so far (29.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

Brian Casteel's 29 catches have yielded 268 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 BYU L 21-19 Home 10/30/2021 Arizona State W 34-21 Away 11/13/2021 Oregon L 38-24 Away 11/19/2021 Arizona - Home 11/26/2021 Washington - Away

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 USC L 41-34 Away 11/6/2021 Cal W 10-3 Home 11/13/2021 Utah L 38-29 Home 11/19/2021 Washington State - Away 11/27/2021 Arizona State - Away

