UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at BBVA Compass Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas Southern and UAPB Stats

    • The Tigers put up 4.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Golden Lions surrender (34.4).
    • The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Lions.
    • The Golden Lions have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Tigers have allowed (37.6).
    • This season the Golden Lions have two turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (3).

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 1,400 passing yards (200.0 ypg) on 97-of-149 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 295 rushing yards (42.1 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season LaDarius Owens has piled up 224 yards (32.0 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Ke'Lenn Davis' 705 receiving yards (100.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jyrin Johnson has put up a 360-yard season so far (51.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Jonathan Giles' 28 receptions have yielded 207 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UAPB Players to Watch

    • Skyler Perry leads UAPB with 934 passing yards (133.4 ypg) on 82-of-180 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 179 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 49 carries.
    • Kierre Crossley's team-high 291 rushing yards (41.6 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • Josh Wilkes' 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Daemon Dawkins has put up a 251-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
    • Dalyn Hill's 12 receptions have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Texas Southern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Southern

    W 35-31

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Grambling

    L 34-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Alcorn State

    L 44-27

    Home

    10/30/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Away

    UAPB Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Alabama State

    L 35-15

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Southern

    L 34-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Arkansas

    L 45-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

