UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at BBVA Compass Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium

BBVA Compass Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Southern and UAPB Stats

The Tigers put up 4.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Golden Lions surrender (34.4).

The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Lions.

The Golden Lions have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Tigers have allowed (37.6).

This season the Golden Lions have two turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (3).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 1,400 passing yards (200.0 ypg) on 97-of-149 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 295 rushing yards (42.1 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

This season LaDarius Owens has piled up 224 yards (32.0 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.

Ke'Lenn Davis' 705 receiving yards (100.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has put up a 360-yard season so far (51.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.

Jonathan Giles' 28 receptions have yielded 207 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

UAPB Players to Watch

Skyler Perry leads UAPB with 934 passing yards (133.4 ypg) on 82-of-180 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 179 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 49 carries.

Kierre Crossley's team-high 291 rushing yards (41.6 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Josh Wilkes' 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Daemon Dawkins has put up a 251-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.

Dalyn Hill's 12 receptions have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Southern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Southern W 35-31 Away 10/16/2021 Grambling L 34-20 Away 10/23/2021 Alcorn State L 44-27 Home 10/30/2021 UAPB - Home 11/6/2021 Jackson State - Away 11/13/2021 Alabama A&M - Home 11/20/2021 Alabama State - Away

UAPB Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Alabama State L 35-15 Away 10/16/2021 Southern L 34-7 Home 10/23/2021 Arkansas L 45-3 Away 10/30/2021 Texas Southern - Away 11/6/2021 Grambling - Home 11/13/2021 Florida A&M - Home 11/20/2021 Alabama A&M - Away

Regional restrictions apply.