UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at BBVA Compass Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Texas Southern and UAPB Stats
- The Tigers put up 4.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Golden Lions surrender (34.4).
- The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Lions.
- The Golden Lions have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Tigers have allowed (37.6).
- This season the Golden Lions have two turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (3).
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 1,400 passing yards (200.0 ypg) on 97-of-149 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 295 rushing yards (42.1 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- This season LaDarius Owens has piled up 224 yards (32.0 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Ke'Lenn Davis' 705 receiving yards (100.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Jyrin Johnson has put up a 360-yard season so far (51.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
- Jonathan Giles' 28 receptions have yielded 207 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Skyler Perry leads UAPB with 934 passing yards (133.4 ypg) on 82-of-180 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 179 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 49 carries.
- Kierre Crossley's team-high 291 rushing yards (41.6 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- Josh Wilkes' 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Daemon Dawkins has put up a 251-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
- Dalyn Hill's 12 receptions have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Texas Southern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Southern
W 35-31
Away
10/16/2021
Grambling
L 34-20
Away
10/23/2021
Alcorn State
L 44-27
Home
10/30/2021
UAPB
-
Home
11/6/2021
Jackson State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
11/20/2021
Alabama State
-
Away
UAPB Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Alabama State
L 35-15
Away
10/16/2021
Southern
L 34-7
Home
10/23/2021
Arkansas
L 45-3
Away
10/30/2021
Texas Southern
-
Away
11/6/2021
Grambling
-
Home
11/13/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
11/20/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Away
