How to Watch: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas

After two late losses, Arkansas looks to get back in the win column Saturday against in-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

After a 4–0 start, Arkansas has stumbled. The Razorbacks enter Saturday's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on a three-game skid.

After getting blanked by No. 1 Georgia, the Razorbacks suffered a pair of late-game losses. A failed two-point conversion with no time left on the clock saw them fall to No. 12 Ole Miss 52–51, and then No. 19 Auburn pulled away late in a 38–23 loss last week.

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Even in the losses, Arkansas redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson has been impressive. In his first season as the starter, Jefferson has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games, with just three interceptions. He's also added 386 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Razorbacks coaching staff has put much more on Jefferson's plate in recent weeks. Heading into the Ole Miss game, his career high for passing attempts was 23. The last two weeks, he's thrown the ball 35 times in each game.

Jefferson's top receiver is Treylon Burks, who is expected to be one of the top receivers taken in the NFL draft in the spring. Over just the last two weeks, Burks has recorded 16 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

