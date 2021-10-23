    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After two late losses, Arkansas looks to get back in the win column Saturday against in-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
    Author:

    After a 4–0 start, Arkansas has stumbled. The Razorbacks enter Saturday's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on a three-game skid.

    After getting blanked by No. 1 Georgia, the Razorbacks suffered a pair of late-game losses. A failed two-point conversion with no time left on the clock saw them fall to No. 12 Ole Miss 52–51, and then No. 19 Auburn pulled away late in a 38–23 loss last week.

    How to Watch: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even in the losses, Arkansas redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson has been impressive. In his first season as the starter, Jefferson has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games, with just three interceptions. He's also added 386 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

    The Razorbacks coaching staff has put much more on Jefferson's plate in recent weeks. Heading into the Ole Miss game, his career high for passing attempts was 23. The last two weeks, he's thrown the ball 35 times in each game.

    Jefferson's top receiver is Treylon Burks, who is expected to be one of the top receivers taken in the NFL draft in the spring. Over just the last two weeks, Burks has recorded 16 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Camerson Warfield (75) lifts up Yale Bulldogs running back Zane Dudek (33) to celebrate him scoring a touchdown during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Penn vs. Yale

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16995002
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Penn State

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927690
    College Football

    How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17002994
    College Football

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16691521
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970903
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) signals at the line during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas

    6 minutes ago
    Everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Watford

    2 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy