Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two struggling SWAC teams meet in Houston when Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern face off.
    Author:

    Texas Southern (2-5, 1-3) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday in a SWAC battle.

    How to Watch: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern Today

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

    Live stream Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Golden Lions have yet to win a SWAC game this season with the team's only victory coming against Lane in the season opener. The team has played some close ones, losing by one point to Alcorn State and 10 points to Prairie View A&M. 

    Overall, UAPB is averaging 19.57 points per game while allowing 34.43. The quarterback duo of Skyler Perry and Xzavier Vaughn have combined to complete just over 46% of their passes, with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    Vaughn has found the end zone on the ground, while Kierre Crossley led the team in rushing with 291 yards and five touchdowns.

    The Tigers lost 44-27 to Alcorn last week. The team has a pair of wins this season and is exceeding expectations after being picked to finish last in the SWAC Western Division.

    Like UAPB, the defense is giving up a lot of points, allowing 43.83 per game. Texas Southern has been better offensively, with four players recording multiple rushing touchdowns. Jacorey Howard leads the way with four.

    These teams last played in 2019, with UAPB winning 45-13. The Golden Lions have won the last two meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16736626
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16973952
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown pursued by Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigerst\ during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers running back Jacorey Howard (23) gets tackled by Baylor Bears defenders in the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy