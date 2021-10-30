Two struggling SWAC teams meet in Houston when Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern face off.

Texas Southern (2-5, 1-3) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday in a SWAC battle.

How to Watch: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern Today

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET



TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

The Golden Lions have yet to win a SWAC game this season with the team's only victory coming against Lane in the season opener. The team has played some close ones, losing by one point to Alcorn State and 10 points to Prairie View A&M.

Overall, UAPB is averaging 19.57 points per game while allowing 34.43. The quarterback duo of Skyler Perry and Xzavier Vaughn have combined to complete just over 46% of their passes, with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Vaughn has found the end zone on the ground, while Kierre Crossley led the team in rushing with 291 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers lost 44-27 to Alcorn last week. The team has a pair of wins this season and is exceeding expectations after being picked to finish last in the SWAC Western Division.

Like UAPB, the defense is giving up a lot of points, allowing 43.83 per game. Texas Southern has been better offensively, with four players recording multiple rushing touchdowns. Jacorey Howard leads the way with four.

These teams last played in 2019, with UAPB winning 45-13. The Golden Lions have won the last two meetings.

