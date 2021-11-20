Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Paul Tyson (17) throws a pass against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a SEC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama and Arkansas Stats

The Crimson Tide put up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks allow per outing (22.9).

The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .

The Razorbacks, on average, score 12.7 more points (30.9) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (16).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has thrown for 3,018 yards (301.8 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 71% of his passes and recording 33 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 163 times for 820 yards (82.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 205 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 284 yards (28.4 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' team-high 1,028 receiving yards (102.8 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

John Metchie has racked up 715 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes this year.

Slade Bolden's 23 grabs have netted him 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,990 yards (199.0 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 65% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 474 yards (47.4 ypg) on 107 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 513 yards (51.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' team-leading 815 receiving yards (81.5 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has reeled in 20 passes for 300 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson's 15 grabs have turned into 227 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Tennessee W 52-24 Home 11/6/2021 LSU W 20-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico State W 59-3 Home 11/20/2021 Arkansas - Home 11/27/2021 Auburn - Away

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 UAPB W 45-3 Home 11/6/2021 Mississippi State W 31-28 Home 11/13/2021 LSU W 16-13 Away 11/20/2021 Alabama - Away 11/26/2021 Missouri - Home

