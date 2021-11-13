Arkansas vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC foe when they visit the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

    Arkansas and LSU Stats

    • This year, the Razorbacks put up 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers allow (27.8).
    • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (12).
    • The Tigers have scored 28.7 points per game this year, 4.7 more than the Razorbacks have given up.
    • This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Razorbacks have forced 10 turnovers.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has 1,848 passing yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 433 rushing yards (48.1 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 476 yards (52.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has racked up 87 carries for 460 yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' 799 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has recorded 269 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Warren Thompson's 14 grabs have netted him 204 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has 2,168 passing yards (240.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyrion Davis-Price has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 732 yards (81.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 227 yards (25.2 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has put up a 366-yard season so far (40.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.
    • Brian Thomas Jr.'s 21 catches have netted him 277 yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Auburn

    L 38-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UAPB

    W 45-3

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    LSU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Florida

    W 49-42

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Alabama

    L 20-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Arkansas at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

