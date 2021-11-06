Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    SEC foes match up when the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

    Arkansas vs Mississippi State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arkansas

    -4.5

    53.5

    Arkansas and Mississippi State Stats

    • This year, the Razorbacks rack up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (24.6).
    • This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
    • The Bulldogs have put an average of 28.0 points per game on the board this season, 4.5 more than the 23.5 the Razorbacks have surrendered.
    • This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (9).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,657 passing yards (207.1 ypg) on 110-of-178 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 419 rushing yards (52.4 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 90 times for 459 yards (57.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has rushed for 434 yards (54.3 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' team-high 717 receiving yards (89.6 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has put up a 250-yard season so far (31.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 12 receptions for 192 yards (24.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has thrown for 2,890 yards (361.3 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.2% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 252 rushing yards (31.5 per game) have come on 71 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 344 yards (43.0 per game) on 58 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Dillon Johnson has rushed for 248 yards (31.0 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 42 passes for 261 yards (32.6 per game).
    • Makai Polk's 603 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaden Walley has grabbed 36 passes for 433 yards (54.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Mississippi State at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
