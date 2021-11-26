Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, in a SEC showdown. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Missouri

    Arkansas vs Missouri Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arkansas

    -14.5

    63.5

    Arkansas and Missouri Stats

    • The Razorbacks average 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (34.7).
    • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 6.2 more points (30.8) than the Razorbacks allow (24.6).
    • This year the Tigers have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (13).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 2,316 passing yards (210.5 ypg) on 169-of-256 passing with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 496 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 110 times for 555 yards (50.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' team-high 994 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) have come on 60 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has racked up 300 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 grabs for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,475 passing yards (225.0 ypg) on 235-of-350 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 227 times for 1,393 yards (126.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 335 receiving yards (30.5 per game) on 53 catches with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has taken 15 carries for 138 yards (12.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 542 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has put up a 410-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Missouri at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
