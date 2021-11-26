Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, in a SEC showdown. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -14.5 63.5

Arkansas and Missouri Stats

The Razorbacks average 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (34.7).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).

The Tigers, on average, score 6.2 more points (30.8) than the Razorbacks allow (24.6).

This year the Tigers have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (13).

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 2,316 passing yards (210.5 ypg) on 169-of-256 passing with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 496 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 110 times for 555 yards (50.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' team-high 994 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) have come on 60 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has racked up 300 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 grabs for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,475 passing yards (225.0 ypg) on 235-of-350 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 227 times for 1,393 yards (126.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 335 receiving yards (30.5 per game) on 53 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has taken 15 carries for 138 yards (12.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 542 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions.

Keke Chism has put up a 410-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.

