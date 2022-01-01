Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) attempts a stop at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions play in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Betting Information for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -3 48.5

Arkansas and Penn State Stats

The Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

The Razorbacks defense has allowed 24.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 26.3 the Nittany Lions have scored.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,578 yards (214.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 554 yards (46.2 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 592 yards (49.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' team-high 1,123 receiving yards (93.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has reeled in 21 passes for 300 yards (25.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson's 17 grabs have turned into 278 yards (23.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has thrown for 2,912 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 125 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 86 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Keyvone Lee's team-high 495 rushing yards (41.3 per game) have come on 104 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Cain has taken 101 carries for 322 yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson's 1,182 receiving yards (98.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 91 receptions with 12 touchdowns.

Parker Washington has reeled in 57 passes for 722 yards (60.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 31 catches have netted him 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

