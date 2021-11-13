How to Watch Razorbacks at Tigers

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 25 Arkansas will look to beat LSU on Saturday in the Battle of the Golden Boot.
    After one of the greatest college football seasons ever just a couple of years ago, LSU has slipped from its pedestal.

    The Tigers are 4-5 this season and No. 7 in the SEC West. In their last five games, they are 1-4 with their only win coming over Florida. Outside of that, they have lost to Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama.

    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Razorbacks have been waiting for the moment that they get the opportunity to take down LSU and reclaim the Golden Boot. The No. 25 team in the country brings a two-game win streak into this matchup, beating AR-Pine Bluff and Mississippi State.

    KJ Jefferson of Arkansas and Max Johnson of LSU are going to give fans the fiercest battle in this game. 

    Jefferson has 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, compared to Johnson's 2,169 yards and 22 touchdowns. Jefferson also adds 433 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, which isn't a part of Johnson's game.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
