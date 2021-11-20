No. 21 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) heads to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1) in a game that the Crimson Tide can't afford to lose.

How to Watch: Arkansas at Alabama Today

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: CBS

Since the College Football Playoff was implemented, no team has made it into the four-team field with more than one loss. With an SEC title game against Georgia on the horizon, Alabama can't afford to be tripped up again like it was against Texas A&M.

The Tide rank third in the FBS in scoring offense and 12th in scoring defense this season. Bryce Young has thrown 33 touchdown passes already against just three interceptions, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. has 14 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

Arkansas started the season 4-0, then lost three games in a row before winning its past three. That streak included a 16-13 overtime win last week over LSU that got the Razorbacks back into the Top 25.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson has 1,990 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while also adding 474 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jefferson has been the key fuel for this Arkansas offense all season. Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been Jefferson's top target, catching 33.3% of the team's completions this season.

Alabama has won 14 straight games against Arkansas, including a 52-3 win last year.

