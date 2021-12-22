Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Missouri vs Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Missouri and Army look to finish their seasons off with a win in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Missouri heads to Fort Worth, Texas looking to win its first bowl game since 2014. The Tigers have lost their last two bowl appearances and had last year's game against Iowa canceled.

    How to Watch the Locked Martin Armed Forces Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Missouri vs Army on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wednesday, they will look to beat Army and finish the season 7-6. The Tigers have been up and down all year, as they haven't won or lost more than two games in a row.

    Army has been the exact opposite, as it has played a season full of streaks. The Black Knights won their first four games of the year and then lost three straight. They then won four in a row before losing the annual Army/Navy game 17-13.

    The Black Knights will look to win their first bowl game since 2018 when they beat Houston in this same bowl.

    Wednesday will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two schools, as Missouri leads the all-time series 3-1. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Locked Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs Army

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17375025
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354027 (1)
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    virginia
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Virginia

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17236834
    College Football

    How to Watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Missouri vs Army

    2 minutes ago
    washington state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    lsu
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy