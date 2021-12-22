How to Watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Missouri vs Army

Missouri and Army look to finish their seasons off with a win in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night.

Missouri heads to Fort Worth, Texas looking to win its first bowl game since 2014. The Tigers have lost their last two bowl appearances and had last year's game against Iowa canceled.

How to Watch the Locked Martin Armed Forces Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Missouri vs Army on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday, they will look to beat Army and finish the season 7-6. The Tigers have been up and down all year, as they haven't won or lost more than two games in a row.

Army has been the exact opposite, as it has played a season full of streaks. The Black Knights won their first four games of the year and then lost three straight. They then won four in a row before losing the annual Army/Navy game 17-13.

The Black Knights will look to win their first bowl game since 2018 when they beat Houston in this same bowl.

Wednesday will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two schools, as Missouri leads the all-time series 3-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.