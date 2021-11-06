Oct 16, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs for a first down against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-2) welcome in the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Globe Life Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and Army Stats

The Falcons score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Black Knights give up.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.

The Black Knights, on average, are scoring 17.8 more points per game this year (34.6) than the Falcons are allowing (16.8).

The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 562 yards (70.3 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 44.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 568 yards (71.0 ypg) on 109 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts' team-high 845 rushing yards (105.6 per game) have come on 185 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' team-high 226 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.

Micah Davis has caught 10 passes for 221 yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Paterson has hauled in three catches for 81 yards (10.1 ypg) this season.

Army Players to Watch

Jabari Laws has thrown for 227 yards (32.4 ypg) to lead Army, completing 82.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Christian Anderson's team-high 427 rushing yards (61.0 per game) have come on 59 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Tyrell Robinson has racked up 42 carries for 380 yards (54.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston's 216 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braheam Murphy's three receptions have yielded 74 yards (10.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming W 24-14 Home 10/16/2021 Boise State W 24-17 Away 10/23/2021 San Diego State L 20-14 Home 11/6/2021 Army - Home 11/13/2021 Colorado State - Away 11/19/2021 Nevada - Away 11/26/2021 UNLV - Home

Army Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Ball State L 28-16 Away 10/16/2021 Wisconsin L 20-14 Away 10/23/2021 Wake Forest L 70-56 Home 11/6/2021 Air Force - Away 11/13/2021 Bucknell - Home 11/20/2021 UMass - Home 11/27/2021 Liberty - Away

Regional restrictions apply.