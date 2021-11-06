Publish date:
How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (6-2) welcome in the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Globe Life Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Army
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Air Force and Army Stats
- The Falcons score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Black Knights give up.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
- The Black Knights, on average, are scoring 17.8 more points per game this year (34.6) than the Falcons are allowing (16.8).
- The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 562 yards (70.3 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 44.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 568 yards (71.0 ypg) on 109 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- Brad Roberts' team-high 845 rushing yards (105.6 per game) have come on 185 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- Brandon Lewis' team-high 226 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
- Micah Davis has caught 10 passes for 221 yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Kyle Paterson has hauled in three catches for 81 yards (10.1 ypg) this season.
Army Players to Watch
- Jabari Laws has thrown for 227 yards (32.4 ypg) to lead Army, completing 82.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.
- Christian Anderson's team-high 427 rushing yards (61.0 per game) have come on 59 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrell Robinson has racked up 42 carries for 380 yards (54.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Alston's 216 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Braheam Murphy's three receptions have yielded 74 yards (10.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Air Force Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Wyoming
W 24-14
Home
10/16/2021
Boise State
W 24-17
Away
10/23/2021
San Diego State
L 20-14
Home
11/6/2021
Army
-
Home
11/13/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nevada
-
Away
11/26/2021
UNLV
-
Home
Army Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Ball State
L 28-16
Away
10/16/2021
Wisconsin
L 20-14
Away
10/23/2021
Wake Forest
L 70-56
Home
11/6/2021
Air Force
-
Away
11/13/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
11/20/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/27/2021
Liberty
-
Away
