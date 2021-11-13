Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Bucknell Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the second half at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Army Black Knights (5-3) square off against an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison (1-8). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Michie Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Army and Bucknell Stats

    • This year, the Black Knights score just 1.4 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Bison surrender (34.3).
    • This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
    • The average points scored by the Bison this season, 9.8, is 16.2 fewer than the 26.0 the Black Knights have given up per game.
    • The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have seven takeaways .

    Army Players to Watch

    • Christian Anderson has been a dual threat to lead Army in both passing and rushing. He has 401 passing yards (50.1 ypg), completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 430 yards (53.8 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Tyrell Robinson has 217 receiving yards (27.1 per game) on eight catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 398 rushing yards (49.8 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's three catches have turned into 74 yards (9.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Nick Semptimphelter has thrown for 555 yards (61.7 ypg) to lead Bucknell, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Jared Cooper has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 261 yards (29.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Rushawn Baker has rushed for 201 yards (22.3 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
    • Dominic Lyles' 214 receiving yards (23.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Marques Owens has recorded 196 receiving yards (21.8 yards per game), reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Damian Harris' 15 catches have turned into 168 yards (18.7 ypg).

