The Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. Missouri

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Betting Information for Army vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Army -6.5 54

Army and Missouri Stats

The Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers give up (34.7).

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).

The Tigers have put an average of 29.7 points per game on the board this year, 7.4 more than the 22.3 the Black Knights have surrendered.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .

Army Players to Watch

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,540 passing yards (211.7 ypg) on 245-of-376 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 268 times for a team-high 1,612 yards (134.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 54 passes for 330 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has collected 150 yards (12.5 per game) on 18 attempts with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's team-leading 552 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions.

Keke Chism has recorded 447 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.

