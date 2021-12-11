Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Navy Midshipmen (3-8) visit the Army Black Knights (8-3) at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. Navy

    Army and Navy Stats

    • The Black Knights average 5.9 more points per game (35.5) than the Midshipmen allow (29.6).
    • The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 14 takeaways .
    • The Black Knights defense has allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same as the 20.4 the Midshipmen have scored.
    • The Midshipmen have eight giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .

    Army Players to Watch

    • Christian Anderson leads Army with 545 passing yards (49.5 ypg) on 21-of-44 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 519 rushing yards (47.2 ypg) on 91 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tyrell Robinson has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 582 yards (52.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught nine passes for 268 yards (24.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's team-high 384 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's five receptions have netted him 114 yards (10.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Tai Lavatai has thrown for 367 yards (33.4 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 309 rushing yards (28.1 ypg) on 150 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss' team-high 608 rushing yards (55.3 per game) have come on 157 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has collected 546 yards (49.6 per game) on 57 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Mychal Cooper's team-leading 191 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Chance Warren has hauled in 10 passes for 157 yards (14.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs are good enough for 84 yards (7.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Army at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
