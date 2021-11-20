Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Jemel Jones (7) celebrates his rushing touchdown with Army Black Knights offensive lineman Sam Barczak (62) during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights (6-3) will clash with a fellow FBS Independent squad when they welcome in the UMass Minutemen (1-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Michie Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. UMass

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Michie Stadium

Betting Information for Army vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Army -36.5 56

Army and UMass Stats

The Black Knights rack up 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (44.0).

The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).

The Black Knights have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 9.0 more than the 15.2 the Minutemen are scoring per contest.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Army Players to Watch

Christian Anderson has been a dual threat to lead Army in both passing and rushing. He has 401 passing yards (44.6 ypg), completing 57.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 473 yards (52.6 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

This season Tyrell Robinson has taken 48 carries for 423 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 217 yards (24.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston's 325 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braheam Murphy has hauled in four receptions for 80 yards (8.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson has 1,153 passing yards (115.3 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 178 times for 858 yards (85.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tray Pettway has put together a 182-yard season so far (18.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.

Eric Collins' 11 receptions this season have resulted in 174 yards (17.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

