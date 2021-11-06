Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Army and Air Force meet in Arlington, Texas in their annual battle of Armed Forces on Saturday.
    Author:

    Some of best games in college football each year are between the service academies. On Saturday fans get to witness one of those matchups when Army and Air Force battle in Texas.

    How to Watch Army vs. Air Force Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WGCLDT – Atlanta, GA)

    Live stream the Army vs. Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both schools are coming off a bye week and a loss as they meet up trying to get the upper hand for the Commander-in-Chief's trophy.

    If Air Force wins the game, it will win the trophy for the first time since 2016. If Army wins, it will control its own destiny in winning the trophy for the second year in a row and the fourth out of the last five.

    If the Black Knights wants to do that, they will have to play better defense than their last time out. In their last game, the defense allowed 70 points to Wake Forest and lost the game despite scoring 56 points.

    The loss was Army's third straight defeat after winning its first four games of the year. On Saturday, it will look to get back in the win column and deal the Falcons their second straight loss.

    Air Force came up short in its last game when it lost to San Diego State 20-14. It was just the team's second loss of the game and snapped a four-game winning streak.

    The Falcons have played well this year, including an earlier 23-3 win over Navy that has put them in a position to win the Commanders-in-Chief trophy. They hope they can put up the win against Army and secure the trophy win.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WGCLDT – Atlanta, GA)
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
