    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the goal of inter-service rivalry in the US Armed Forces, the Army Black Knight will play the Navy Midshipmen in they historical annual rivalry game.
    Since 1890, Army and Navy have gotten together every season and played each other in an inter-service rivalry in our Armed Forces. Overall, Navy leads the historical series between these two 63-51-7.

    In 2009, the game went from being a regular-season game to being played the week after FBS Championship games take place. This is a game that has been attended by everyone from celebrities to sitting Presidents, it won't be one you want to miss.

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Army's season ended going 8-3. Christian Anderson led the Black Knights with 545 yards and five touchdowns. Tyrell Robinson also dominated running the ball with 582 yards on 59 rushes with three touchdowns.

    Navy's season wasn't the same as Army's. They ended 3-8 and No. 7 in the AAC. They also were led by a powerful rushing game in Isaac Ruoss who had 608 yards on 157 rushes and five touchdowns.

    Army is projected to win the 122nd meeting between these two teams with a favored spread of just over a touchdown (-7.5). Their money line is -300 while Navy's is +240. The total Over/Under points scored is 34.5.

