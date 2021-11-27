Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Betting Information for Alabama vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -20.5 57

Alabama and Auburn Stats

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22.0).

The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

The Tigers have put an average of 30.3 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 19.7 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has thrown for 3,577 yards (325.2 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 38 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 942 rushing yards (85.6 per game) have come on 190 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 223 yards (20.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has piled up 48 carries for 284 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' team-high 1,218 receiving yards (110.7 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

John Metchie has recorded 888 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 77 passes this year.

Slade Bolden's 26 grabs have turned into 273 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (208.5 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 178 times for 940 yards (85.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 574 yards (52.2 per game) on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

Shedrick Jackson's 495 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson has put up a 490-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.

Demetris Robertson's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 435 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

