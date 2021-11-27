Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama

    Betting Information for Alabama vs. Auburn

    Alabama vs Auburn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -20.5

    57

    Alabama and Auburn Stats

    • This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22.0).
    • The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
    • The Tigers have put an average of 30.3 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 19.7 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.
    • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has thrown for 3,577 yards (325.2 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 38 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 942 rushing yards (85.6 per game) have come on 190 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 223 yards (20.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has piled up 48 carries for 284 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' team-high 1,218 receiving yards (110.7 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with 13 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has recorded 888 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 77 passes this year.
    • Slade Bolden's 26 grabs have turned into 273 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (208.5 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 178 times for 940 yards (85.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 574 yards (52.2 per game) on 81 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Shedrick Jackson's 495 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Kobe Hudson has put up a 490-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.
    • Demetris Robertson's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 435 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Alabama at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17231406
    College Football

    How to Watch Grambling State at Southern

    1 minute ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Grambling vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Harvard vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy