Auburn vs. Houston: Birmingham Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars: Birmingham Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) is lifted off his feat in the fourth quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 35-20. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

    The Birmingham Bowl will feature the Auburn Tigers in a showdown against the Houston Cougars on December 28, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Houston

    Betting Information for Auburn vs. Houston

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -2

    51

    Auburn and Houston Stats

    • The Tigers average 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars give up per matchup (21.0).
    • This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
    • The Cougars have averaged 15.1 more points this season (37.3) than the Tigers have allowed (22.2).
    • This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 2,294 yards (191.2 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tank Bigsby's team-high 1,003 rushing yards (83.6 per game) have come on 207 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has collected 576 yards (48.0 per game) on 84 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson's 523 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Shedrick Jackson has reeled in 38 passes for 514 yards (42.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Demetris Robertson's 35 grabs have netted him 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune has 3,263 passing yards (251.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 175 times for 883 yards (67.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 515 yards (39.6 per game) on 109 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's team-high 1,179 receiving yards (90.7 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
    • Jeremy Singleton has grabbed 27 passes for 478 yards (36.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Jake Herslow's 31 receptions this season have resulted in 415 yards (31.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    12:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

