The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, in a SEC battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Betting Information for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -5 51

Auburn and Mississippi State Stats

This year, the Tigers score 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

The Tigers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

The Bulldogs have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 1,917 passing yards (213.0 ypg) on 170-of-282 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 171 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 735 yards (81.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 73 carries for 544 yards (60.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 383 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with one touchdown.

Demetris Robertson has reeled in 27 passes for 377 yards (41.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

John Samuel Shenker's 25 catches have netted him 323 yards (35.9 ypg).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has 3,307 passing yards (367.4 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 82 times for 292 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 64 passes for 390 yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Dillon Johnson has piled up 62 carries for 279 yards (31.0 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 47 passes for 273 yards (30.3 per game).

Makai Polk's 720 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jaden Walley has recorded 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Austin Williams' 37 receptions have turned into 400 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

