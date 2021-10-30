Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) play a familiar opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a SEC showdown. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

    Betting Information for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

    Auburn vs Ole Miss Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -3

    66.5

    Auburn and Ole Miss Stats

    • The Tigers score 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels give up per contest (28.3).
    • The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .
    • The Rebels have averaged 22.2 more points this season (41.9) than the Tigers have allowed (19.7).
    • This season the Rebels have five turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (6).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 1,488 yards (212.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 159 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 526 yards (75.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 492 yards (70.3 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Demetris Robertson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson has hauled in 22 passes for 296 yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Shedrick Jackson has hauled in 21 catches for 271 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has thrown for 1,913 yards (273.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 474 yards (67.7 ypg) on 100 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 407 yards (58.1 per game) on 74 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 147 yards (21 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 619 receiving yards (88.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has recorded 309 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 catches this season have resulted in 290 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Ole Miss at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

