Publish date:
How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Auburn and South Carolina Stats
- The Tigers put up 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.4).
- This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).
- The Tigers have allowed 22.1 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 23.5 the Gamecocks have scored.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (229.4 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 776 yards (77.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has piled up 556 yards (55.6 per game) on 77 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's 490 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Demetris Robertson has caught 29 passes for 417 yards (41.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Shedrick Jackson's 29 receptions have netted him 384 yards (38.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (97.5 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Zaquandre White has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 462 yards (46.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Kevin Harris has piled up 100 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Josh Vann's team-leading 593 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jaheim Bell has reeled in 21 passes for 314 yards (31.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jalen Brooks' 15 catches this season have resulted in 190 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
W 31-20
Home
11/6/2021
Texas A&M
L 20-3
Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
L 43-34
Home
11/20/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/27/2021
Alabama
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Texas A&M
L 44-14
Away
11/6/2021
Florida
W 40-17
Home
11/13/2021
Missouri
L 31-28
Away
11/20/2021
Auburn
-
Home
11/27/2021
Clemson
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Auburn at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)