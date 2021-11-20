Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) dives for the goal line for a rushing touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium

Auburn and South Carolina Stats

The Tigers put up 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.4).

This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).

The Tigers have allowed 22.1 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 23.5 the Gamecocks have scored.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (229.4 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 776 yards (77.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has piled up 556 yards (55.6 per game) on 77 attempts with three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 490 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Demetris Robertson has caught 29 passes for 417 yards (41.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Shedrick Jackson's 29 receptions have netted him 384 yards (38.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (97.5 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 462 yards (46.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Harris has piled up 100 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-leading 593 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has reeled in 21 passes for 314 yards (31.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jalen Brooks' 15 catches this season have resulted in 190 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Ole Miss W 31-20 Home 11/6/2021 Texas A&M L 20-3 Away 11/13/2021 Mississippi State L 43-34 Home 11/20/2021 South Carolina - Away 11/27/2021 Alabama - Home

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Texas A&M L 44-14 Away 11/6/2021 Florida W 40-17 Home 11/13/2021 Missouri L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Auburn - Home 11/27/2021 Clemson - Home

