How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kyle Field in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Kyle Field
Texas A&M and Auburn Stats
- This year, the Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
- The Tigers, on average, score 18.8 more points (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).
- This season the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,364 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 761 yards (95.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devon Achane has rushed for 608 yards (76.0 per game) on 86 carries with five touchdowns, while also checking in with 190 yards (23.8 per game) on 18 catches and one touchdown.
- Jalen Wydermyer's team-leading 353 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Ainias Smith has put up a 347-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 1,764 passing yards (220.5 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 189 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 48 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 125 times for 666 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 530 yards (66.3 per game) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's team-leading 375 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with one touchdown.
- Demetris Robertson has caught 26 passes for 367 yards (45.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Shedrick Jackson's 24 grabs have yielded 304 yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Alabama
W 41-38
Home
10/16/2021
Missouri
W 35-14
Away
10/23/2021
South Carolina
W 44-14
Home
11/6/2021
Auburn
-
Home
11/13/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/20/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
-
Away
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Georgia
L 34-10
Home
10/16/2021
Arkansas
W 38-23
Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
W 31-20
Home
11/6/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/27/2021
Alabama
-
Home
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Auburn at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
