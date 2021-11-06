Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kyle Field in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Kyle Field

Texas A&M and Auburn Stats

This year, the Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

The Tigers, on average, score 18.8 more points (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).

This season the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,364 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 761 yards (95.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has rushed for 608 yards (76.0 per game) on 86 carries with five touchdowns, while also checking in with 190 yards (23.8 per game) on 18 catches and one touchdown.

Jalen Wydermyer's team-leading 353 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has put up a 347-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has 1,764 passing yards (220.5 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 189 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 48 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 125 times for 666 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 530 yards (66.3 per game) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's team-leading 375 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Demetris Robertson has caught 26 passes for 367 yards (45.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Shedrick Jackson's 24 grabs have yielded 304 yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Alabama W 41-38 Home 10/16/2021 Missouri W 35-14 Away 10/23/2021 South Carolina W 44-14 Home 11/6/2021 Auburn - Home 11/13/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/20/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 11/27/2021 LSU - Away

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Georgia L 34-10 Home 10/16/2021 Arkansas W 38-23 Away 10/30/2021 Ole Miss W 31-20 Home 11/6/2021 Texas A&M - Away 11/13/2021 Mississippi State - Home 11/20/2021 South Carolina - Away 11/27/2021 Alabama - Home

