How to Watch Auburn at South Carolina

    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Battle of the SEC Divisions is alive in this matchup as South Carolina out of the East takes on Auburn out of the West..
    Auburn sits at 6–4 on the college football season and in fifth place in the West Division of the SEC. The Tigers bring a two-game losing streak into Saturday's matchup against South Carolina and are 2–3 in their last five games.

    The Tigers lost to Georgia 34–10 before beating Arkansas and Ole Miss, which were both impressive wins. However, since then, they have lost to Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    You can live stream Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    South Carolina is the fifth-place team in the East Division of the SEC. The Gamecocks are 5–5 on the year and 2–3 in their last five games. They lost to Tennessee before beating Vanderbilt. They then lost to Texas A&M before beating Florida and have most recently lost to Missouri.

    Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby are two very powerful offensive weapons on the Tigers' side of the ball. The Gamecocks' Luke Doty and ZaQuandre White will need to step up their game to pull off a win.

    Auburn is projected to win this game by a spread of seven points. The projected score is 25.75 to 18.75 in favor of the Tigers. Their money line is -275 while the Gamecocks is +220. The Over/Under is 44.5 points.

