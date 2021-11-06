It's a top 15 matchup in the SEC as No. 12 Auburn visits No. 13 Texas A&M. Which team will be able to keep pace with Alabama in the SEC West?

Texas A&M captured the attention of the college football world in early October with a 41-38 upset win over then-No. 1 Alabama. The No. 13 Aggies had had an up-and-down season to that point, but the win proved to be a lot more than a fluke. Instead, it served as a catalyst for a second-half surge and kicked off A&M's current three-game winning streak. This week, they'll look to make it four in a row hosting No. 12 Auburn.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a crucial game for both teams in terms of the SEC West standings. Texas A&M is currently 6-2 overall, and 3-2 in conference. If the Aggies can knock off Auburn, with its 3-1 conference record, the only one-loss team left in the division would be Alabama. With the head-to-head win in A&M's back pocket, another Alabama loss would potentially put them in the SEC Championship Game.

On the other side, Auburn has just that one conference loss with a 3-1 record. The Tigers also already have a win over Ole Miss - another two-loss SEC West team - which they picked up last week by a score of 31-20.

With a win over Texas A&M and then another next week against Mississippi State (which also has two conference losses), there's a real chance the Tigers would end up playing Alabama for a conference championship appearance in the Iron Bowl at the end of the month.

Auburn has won four of the last six meetings between these two schools, but Texas A&M got the better of them last year with a 310-20 win in Auburn.

Will the Tigers get revenge and tie the all-time series at six wins apiece? Or will A&M's second-half run continue?

Find out Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Regional restrictions may apply.