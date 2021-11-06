Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It's a top 15 matchup in the SEC as No. 12 Auburn visits No. 13 Texas A&M. Which team will be able to keep pace with Alabama in the SEC West?
    Author:

    Texas A&M captured the attention of the college football world in early October with a 41-38 upset win over then-No. 1 Alabama. The No. 13 Aggies had had an up-and-down season to that point, but the win proved to be a lot more than a fluke. Instead, it served as a catalyst for a second-half surge and kicked off A&M's current three-game winning streak. This week, they'll look to make it four in a row hosting No. 12 Auburn.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: CBS

    You can stream the Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is a crucial game for both teams in terms of the SEC West standings. Texas A&M is currently 6-2 overall, and 3-2 in conference. If the Aggies can knock off Auburn, with its 3-1 conference record, the only one-loss team left in the division would be Alabama. With the head-to-head win in A&M's back pocket, another Alabama loss would potentially put them in the SEC Championship Game. 

    On the other side, Auburn has just that one conference loss with a 3-1 record. The Tigers also already have a win over Ole Miss - another two-loss SEC West team - which they picked up last week by a score of 31-20.

    With a win over Texas A&M and then another next week against Mississippi State (which also has two conference losses), there's a real chance the Tigers would end up playing Alabama for a conference championship appearance in the Iron Bowl at the end of the month.

    Auburn has won four of the last six meetings between these two schools, but Texas A&M got the better of them last year with a 310-20 win in Auburn. 

    Will the Tigers get revenge and tie the all-time series at six wins apiece? Or will A&M's second-half run continue? 

    Find out Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy