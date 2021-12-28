Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mississippi State and Texas Tech meet Tuesday in the Liberty Bowl as both look to end the season with a win.
    Mississippi State coach Mike Leach faces off against his former team Tuesday as the Bulldogs take on Texas Tech.

    How to Watch Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leach coached Texas Tech from 2000–09. He went on to have a successful run at Washington State before landing at Mississippi State.

    The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7–5 a year after going just 4–7 in Leach's first year as head coach.

    On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will look to get their first bowl win under Leach when they take on a Texas Tech team that fired its coach in the middle of the season.

    Despite the change, the Red Raiders went just 2–5 to end the season after starting 4–1. Still, the season could be salvaged with a big bowl win over their former coach.

    These teams seem to be going in different directions, but Texas Tech still pulled off big wins against Houston, Iowa State and West Virginia this year. The Red Raiders are capable of pulling off the win Tuesday, but the Bulldogs will look to deal them their third straight loss.

