How to Watch The Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo

Bowl season kicks off Friday afternoon, with Middle Tennessee State squaring up with Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.

There are 41 bowl games on the college football schedule this year, and one of them has to kick things off. The Bahamas Bowl gets that distinction, with bowl season officially getting underway on Friday when Middle Tennessee State and Toledo square off in Nassau.

How to Watch the Bahamas Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Middle Tennessee State comes into this game at 6-6. The Blue Raiders finished 4-4 in conference play, good for fourth place in the C-USA East.

Redshirt junior defensive end Jordan Ferguson and senior linebacker DQ Thomas form a potential game-wrecking duo for Middle Tennessee's defense. The two tied for the C-USA lead in tackles for a loss this season with 13 each,

On the other side is a Toledo team that closed the season with three straight wins to finish the season 7-5. A 5-3 record in conference games was good enough to finish third in the MAC West.

The Rockets had the best scoring offense and defense in the MAC this year, averaging 34.2 points per game while allowing just 21.0. Over their final three-game winning streak, they averaged 44.3 and allowed 18.0 points per game.

Toledo's offense features the conference's leading scorer in junior running back Bryant Koback. Koback scored 15 rushing touchdowns, three receiving touchdowns and a two-point conversion to finish with 110 points on the year. He was also the conference's second-leading rusher, averaging 106.0 yards per game.

Which team will be the first bowl winner of 2021? Tune into ESPN Friday at noon to find out.

