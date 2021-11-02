Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) rushes for a first down against a host of Buffalo Bulls players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 15

    Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) rushes for a first down against a host of Buffalo Bulls players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 15

    The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will clash at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ball State and Akron Stats

    • The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips surrender per matchup (38.9).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).
    • The Zips have averaged 8.0 fewer points per game this year (19.9) than the Cardinals have allowed (27.9).
    • The Zips have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 1,591 passing yards (198.9 ypg) on 152-of-238 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has taken 76 carries for 273 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson has racked up 480 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler has hauled in 29 catches for 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • DJ Iron leads Akron with 863 passing yards (107.9 ypg) on 76-of-116 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 293 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
    • Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mathison has put together a 383-yard season so far (47.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
    • George Qualls Jr.'s 10 catches have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).

    Ball State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 45-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 38-31

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    Akron Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 35-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 34-21

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Buffalo

    L 45-10

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Ball State at Akron

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17071642
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guápiles FC

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy