Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) rushes for a first down against a host of Buffalo Bulls players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 15

The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will clash at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ball State and Akron Stats

The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips surrender per matchup (38.9).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).

The Zips have averaged 8.0 fewer points per game this year (19.9) than the Cardinals have allowed (27.9).

The Zips have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 1,591 passing yards (198.9 ypg) on 152-of-238 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has taken 76 carries for 273 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has racked up 480 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.

Yo'Heinz Tyler has hauled in 29 catches for 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Akron Players to Watch

DJ Iron leads Akron with 863 passing yards (107.9 ypg) on 76-of-116 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 293 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.

Michael Mathison has put together a 383-yard season so far (47.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.

George Qualls Jr.'s 10 catches have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).

Ball State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Western Michigan W 45-20 Away 10/16/2021 Eastern Michigan W 38-31 Away 10/23/2021 Miami (OH) L 24-17 Home 11/2/2021 Akron - Away 11/10/2021 Northern Illinois - Away 11/17/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/23/2021 Buffalo - Home

Akron Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Bowling Green W 35-20 Away 10/16/2021 Miami (OH) L 34-21 Away 10/23/2021 Buffalo L 45-10 Home 11/2/2021 Ball State - Home 11/9/2021 Western Michigan - Away 11/20/2021 Kent State - Home 11/27/2021 Toledo - Away

Regional restrictions apply.