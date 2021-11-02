Publish date:
How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will clash at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ball State and Akron Stats
- The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips surrender per matchup (38.9).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).
- The Zips have averaged 8.0 fewer points per game this year (19.9) than the Cardinals have allowed (27.9).
- The Zips have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).
Ball State Players to Watch
- Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 1,591 passing yards (198.9 ypg) on 152-of-238 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Will Jones has taken 76 carries for 273 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jayshon Jackson has racked up 480 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler has hauled in 29 catches for 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Akron Players to Watch
- DJ Iron leads Akron with 863 passing yards (107.9 ypg) on 76-of-116 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 293 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
- Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Michael Mathison has put together a 383-yard season so far (47.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
- George Qualls Jr.'s 10 catches have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).
Ball State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Western Michigan
W 45-20
Away
10/16/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 38-31
Away
10/23/2021
Miami (OH)
L 24-17
Home
11/2/2021
Akron
-
Away
11/10/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
11/17/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/23/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
Akron Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Bowling Green
W 35-20
Away
10/16/2021
Miami (OH)
L 34-21
Away
10/23/2021
Buffalo
L 45-10
Home
11/2/2021
Ball State
-
Home
11/9/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
11/20/2021
Kent State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Toledo
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
2
2021
Ball State at Akron
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)