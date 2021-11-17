Ball State vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Central Michigan

    Betting Information for Central Michigan vs. Ball State

    Central Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information

    Central Michigan

    -1.5

    59

    Central Michigan and Ball State Stats

    • The Chippewas put up 32.8 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (27.8).
    • The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (13).
    • The Cardinals have averaged 3.1 fewer points per game this year (25.6) than the Chippewas have allowed (28.7).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (12).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,979 yards (197.9 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols' team-high 1,295 rushing yards (129.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 35 catches for 244 yards (24.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Darius Bracy has rushed for 116 yards (11.6 per game) on 14 carries.
    • Kalil Pimpleton's 724 receiving yards (72.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Dallas Dixon has grabbed 41 passes for 669 yards (66.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 35 receptions have turned into 490 yards (49.0 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt has 1,902 passing yards (190.2 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 128 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 60 carries.
    • Carson Steele has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 691 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has rushed for 286 yards (28.6 per game) on 81 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall's team-leading 606 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson has put together a 519-yard season so far (51.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler's 35 receptions have netted him 366 yards (36.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    Central Michigan at Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
