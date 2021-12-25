Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia State Panthers: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia State Panthers squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals on December 25, 2021, starting at 2:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia State

    Betting Information for Georgia State vs. Ball State

    Georgia State vs Ball State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia State

    -5.5

    51.5

    Georgia State and Ball State Stats

    • The Panthers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).
    • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .
    • The Cardinals are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers are allowing (27.7).
    • The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 19 takeaways .

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,512 passing yards (126.0 ypg) on 121-of-209 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 553 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 121 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tucker Gregg, has carried the ball 176 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamyest Williams has piled up 120 carries for 810 yards (67.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.
    • Jamari Thrash's team-high 412 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Roger Carter has recorded 323 receiving yards (26.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Sam Pinckney's 25 grabs have netted him 287 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 2,248 passing yards (187.3 ypg) on 221-of-365 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 150 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 177 times for 829 yards (69.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has racked up 310 yards (25.8 per game) on 85 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson's team-leading 683 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 57 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall has put up a 613-yard season so far (51.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler's 44 grabs are good enough for 435 yards (36.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) is tripped up by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    3504
    entertainment

    How to Watch All Madden

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy