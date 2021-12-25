Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia State Panthers: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia State Panthers squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals on December 25, 2021, starting at 2:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Cramton Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Georgia State vs. Ball State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia State
-5.5
51.5
Georgia State and Ball State Stats
- The Panthers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).
- The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .
- The Cardinals are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers are allowing (27.7).
- The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 19 takeaways .
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,512 passing yards (126.0 ypg) on 121-of-209 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 553 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 121 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Tucker Gregg, has carried the ball 176 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Jamyest Williams has piled up 120 carries for 810 yards (67.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Jamari Thrash's team-high 412 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Roger Carter has recorded 323 receiving yards (26.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
- Sam Pinckney's 25 grabs have netted him 287 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 2,248 passing yards (187.3 ypg) on 221-of-365 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 150 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 177 times for 829 yards (69.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Will Jones has racked up 310 yards (25.8 per game) on 85 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Jayshon Jackson's team-leading 683 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 57 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Justin Hall has put up a 613-yard season so far (51.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler's 44 grabs are good enough for 435 yards (36.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
25
2021
Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)