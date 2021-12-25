Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia State Panthers squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals on December 25, 2021, starting at 2:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Betting Information for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -5.5 51.5

Georgia State and Ball State Stats

The Panthers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

The Cardinals are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers are allowing (27.7).

The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 19 takeaways .

Georgia State Players to Watch

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,512 passing yards (126.0 ypg) on 121-of-209 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 553 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 121 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tucker Gregg, has carried the ball 176 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jamyest Williams has piled up 120 carries for 810 yards (67.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-high 412 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Roger Carter has recorded 323 receiving yards (26.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Sam Pinckney's 25 grabs have netted him 287 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt leads Ball State with 2,248 passing yards (187.3 ypg) on 221-of-365 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 150 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 177 times for 829 yards (69.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has racked up 310 yards (25.8 per game) on 85 attempts with three touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson's team-leading 683 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 57 receptions with four touchdowns.

Justin Hall has put up a 613-yard season so far (51.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 44 grabs are good enough for 435 yards (36.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

