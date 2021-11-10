Ball State vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs. Northern Illinois Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC team when they go to the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ball State and Northern Illinois Stats

    • The Cardinals put up 8.6 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Huskies surrender (33.8).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
    • The Huskies have put an average of 31.7 points per game on the board this year, 4.1 more than the 27.6 the Cardinals have surrendered.
    • The Huskies have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt has 1,776 passing yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 103 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 59 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 111 times for 582 yards (64.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has rushed for 278 yards (30.9 per game) on 78 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall's team-leading 579 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson has put up a 485-yard season so far (53.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler has hauled in 32 receptions for 357 yards (39.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Rocky Lombardi has 1,825 passing yards (202.8 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 345 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 64 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 579 yards (64.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Harrison Waylee has racked up 574 yards (63.8 per game) on 101 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Trayvon Rudolph's 639 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Tyrice Richie has caught 43 passes for 534 yards (59.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Cole Tucker's 17 grabs have netted him 266 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ball State Schedule and Results

    10/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 38-31

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Akron

    W 31-25

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

    10/16/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 34-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 39-38

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kent State

    L 52-47

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Ball State at Northern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
