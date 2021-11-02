Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State at Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for some Tuesday night #MACtion in Akron when Ball State and Akron meet in college football.
    Author:

    Ball State (4–4, 2–2) will head on the road Tuesday to kick off a night full of MAC football as the Cardinals take on Akron (2–6, 1–3).

    How to Watch: Ball State at Akron Today

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live stream Ball State at Akron on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ball State is coming off a 24–17 loss to Miami, which broke a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

    Cardinals wide receiver Justin Hall leads the MAC in all-purpose yards per game at 137.0, while the defense is allowing just 9.0 points in the second half of conference games. 

    Akron has struggled to start MAC play, with the team's only win in the conference coming against Bowling Green on Oct. 9. The Zips are coming off a blowout loss to Buffalo that saw the Bulls win 45–10. That loss dropped head coach Tom Arth's record at Akron to 3–23.

    Returning from injury, Akron running back Jonzell Norris had a career-high 155 rushing yards in the loss. The team has played a variety of quarterbacks this year, with Demarcus Irons Jr. leading the team in pass attempts, yards and touchdown passes, while Zach Gibson has the best completion percentage and rating.

    These teams last played in 2017, with Akron winning 31–3.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

