Baylor vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) tries to elude Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Big 12 opponents meet when the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas State and Baylor Stats

    • The Wildcats rack up 28.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Bears allow per matchup (19.9).
    • The Wildcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 16 takeaways .
    • The Bears have scored 35.4 points per game this year, 14.3 more than the Wildcats have given up.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (13).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,686 passing yards (168.6 ypg) on 126-of-176 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 179 times for a team-high 975 yards (97.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 39 passes for 417 yards (41.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has racked up 329 yards (32.9 per game) on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles' 24 grabs are good enough for 341 yards (34.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,121 passing yards (212.1 ypg) on 159-of-247 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 283 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • Abram Smith's team-high 1,171 rushing yards (117.1 per game) have come on 163 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 114 carries for 641 yards (64.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Tyquan Thornton's 763 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has racked up 529 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • Ben Sims' 23 catches have yielded 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    TCU

    W 31-12

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Kansas

    W 35-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    West Virginia

    W 34-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas

    W 31-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    L 30-28

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Baylor at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

