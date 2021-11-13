Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) are on the road for a Big 12 showdown versus the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -5.5 62.5

Oklahoma and Baylor Stats

This year, the Sooners score 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears allow (20.6).

The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).

The Bears have averaged 12.1 more points scored this season (36.3) than the Sooners have allowed (24.2).

The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,439 yards (159.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 75.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has taken 64 carries for 303 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 189 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.

Mario Williams has put together a 319-yard season so far (35.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.

Jadon Haselwood's 33 catches have netted him 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 2,004 yards (222.7 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith's team-high 1,023 rushing yards (113.7 per game) have come on 143 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 101 carries for 601 yards (66.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyquan Thornton's 722 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and seven touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has put up a 500-yard season so far (55.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

Ben Sims' 22 catches this season have resulted in 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.