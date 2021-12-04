Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Big 12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

    Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up 31.8 points per game, 12.4 more than the Bears give up per matchup (19.4).
    • The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .
    • The Bears have averaged 17.0 more points this season (33.4) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.4).
    • The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,211 yards (184.3 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 510 yards (42.5 ypg) on 116 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,134 yards (94.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game).
    • Tay Martin's 852 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 62 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has put up a 462-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.
    • Blaine Green's 17 receptions have netted him 293 yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (183.1 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • Abram Smith's team-high 1,334 rushing yards (111.2 per game) have come on 214 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 747 yards (62.3 per game) on 138 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 25 passes for 257 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyquan Thornton's 875 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 55 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has put together a 555-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Ben Sims' 28 catches have netted him 327 yards (27.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    TCU

    W 63-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 23-0

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 37-33

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    W 20-10

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 27-24

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

