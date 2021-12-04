Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

The Cowboys rack up 31.8 points per game, 12.4 more than the Bears give up per matchup (19.4).

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .

The Bears have averaged 17.0 more points this season (33.4) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.4).

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,211 yards (184.3 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 510 yards (42.5 ypg) on 116 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,134 yards (94.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game).

Tay Martin's 852 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 62 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has put up a 462-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.

Blaine Green's 17 receptions have netted him 293 yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (183.1 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Abram Smith's team-high 1,334 rushing yards (111.2 per game) have come on 214 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 747 yards (62.3 per game) on 138 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 25 passes for 257 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's 875 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 55 receptions and eight touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has put together a 555-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Ben Sims' 28 catches have netted him 327 yards (27.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 TCU W 63-17 Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech W 23-0 Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma W 37-33 Home 12/4/2021 Baylor - Home

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Oklahoma W 27-14 Home 11/20/2021 Kansas State W 20-10 Away 11/27/2021 Texas Tech W 27-24 Home 12/4/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.