Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears meet for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ole Miss and Baylor Stats

This year, the Rebels put up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).

This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

The Bears have averaged 7.5 more points this season (32.5) than the Rebels have allowed (25.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has thrown for 3,328 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 597 rushing yards (49.8 ypg) on 145 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, has carried the ball 121 times for 703 yards (58.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 30 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Snoop Conner has taken 121 carries for 615 yards (51.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Dontario Drummond's 919 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has reeled in 23 passes for 512 yards (42.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jahcour Pearson's 26 grabs have netted him 392 yards (32.7 ypg).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has 2,197 passing yards (169.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 64.4% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 301 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 69 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 231 times for 1,397 yards (107.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 764 yards (58.8 per game) on 143 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 28 passes for 284 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's team-high 946 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with nine touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has recorded 563 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.

Ben Sims' 32 catches have netted him 361 yards (27.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Texas A&M W 29-19 Home 11/20/2021 Vanderbilt W 31-17 Home 11/25/2021 Mississippi State W 31-21 Away 1/1/2022 Baylor - Home

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Kansas State W 20-10 Away 11/27/2021 Texas Tech W 27-24 Home 12/4/2021 Oklahoma State W 21-16 Away 1/1/2022 Ole Miss - Away

Regional restrictions apply.