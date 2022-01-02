Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears meet for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor

    Ole Miss and Baylor Stats

    • This year, the Rebels put up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).
    • This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
    • The Bears have averaged 7.5 more points this season (32.5) than the Rebels have allowed (25.0).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has thrown for 3,328 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 597 rushing yards (49.8 ypg) on 145 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, has carried the ball 121 times for 703 yards (58.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 30 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Snoop Conner has taken 121 carries for 615 yards (51.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
    • Dontario Drummond's 919 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has reeled in 23 passes for 512 yards (42.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jahcour Pearson's 26 grabs have netted him 392 yards (32.7 ypg).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon has 2,197 passing yards (169.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 64.4% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 301 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 69 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 231 times for 1,397 yards (107.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 764 yards (58.8 per game) on 143 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 28 passes for 284 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyquan Thornton's team-high 946 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has recorded 563 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.
    • Ben Sims' 32 catches have netted him 361 yards (27.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 29-19

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 31-17

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 31-21

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    W 20-10

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 27-24

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 21-16

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Baylor vs. Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

