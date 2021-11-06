Publish date:
How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baylor and TCU Stats
- This year, the Bears put up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).
- This year, the Bears have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (9).
- The Horned Frogs, on average, score 12.1 more points (31.5) than the Bears allow (19.4).
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,790 passing yards (223.8 ypg) on 133-of-206 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- Abram Smith has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 898 yards (112.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 562 yards (70.3 per game) on 89 carries.
- Tyquan Thornton's 601 receiving yards (75.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
- R.J. Sneed has grabbed 33 passes for 492 yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Ben Sims' 18 catches have turned into 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
TCU Players to Watch
- Max Duggan leads TCU with 1,666 passing yards (208.3 ypg) on 120-of-185 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (80.1 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 130 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Kendre Miller has collected 513 yards (64.1 per game) on 69 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Quentin Johnston's 473 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Taye Barber has put up a 291-yard season so far (36.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
- Derius Davis' 20 receptions have netted him 272 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Baylor Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
West Virginia
W 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
BYU
W 38-24
Home
10/30/2021
Texas
W 31-24
Home
11/6/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/13/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
11/20/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
TCU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Oklahoma
L 52-31
Away
10/23/2021
West Virginia
L 29-17
Home
10/30/2021
Kansas State
L 31-12
Away
11/6/2021
Baylor
-
Home
11/13/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Kansas
-
Home
11/26/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
