    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) makes a toss to running back Abram Smith (7) against Texas Longhorns in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor

    Baylor and TCU Stats

    • This year, the Bears put up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).
    • This year, the Bears have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (9).
    • The Horned Frogs, on average, score 12.1 more points (31.5) than the Bears allow (19.4).
    • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,790 passing yards (223.8 ypg) on 133-of-206 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
    • Abram Smith has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 898 yards (112.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 562 yards (70.3 per game) on 89 carries.
    • Tyquan Thornton's 601 receiving yards (75.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has grabbed 33 passes for 492 yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Ben Sims' 18 catches have turned into 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan leads TCU with 1,666 passing yards (208.3 ypg) on 120-of-185 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (80.1 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 130 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Kendre Miller has collected 513 yards (64.1 per game) on 69 attempts with six touchdowns.
    • Quentin Johnston's 473 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Taye Barber has put up a 291-yard season so far (36.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Derius Davis' 20 receptions have netted him 272 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    West Virginia

    W 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    BYU

    W 38-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Texas

    W 31-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    TCU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 52-31

    Away

    10/23/2021

    West Virginia

    L 29-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Kansas State

    L 31-12

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Baylor at TCU

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
